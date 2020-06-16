Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. Sells 2,500,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. AlarmCom accounts for 11.1% of Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. owned 11.52% of AlarmCom worth $218,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 412,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,703,269 shares of company stock worth $268,476,389. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

