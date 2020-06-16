Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFX traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,525. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

