Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Tether has a total market cap of $9.21 billion and approximately $32.91 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Poloniex, Bittrex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.01860003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00173167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00110705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEx, Bitfinex, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, B2BX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, C2CX, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, QBTC, Sistemkoin, IDAX, Exmo, Bibox, UEX, OOOBTC, Binance, BitMart, Trade By Trade, Liqui, ChaoEX, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Bittrex, Kryptono, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, EXX, HitBTC, BigONE, BtcTurk, MBAex, Iquant, LBank, ABCC, TDAX, BitForex, Coinut, FCoin, Cobinhood and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

