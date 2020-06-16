Thomas A. Natelli Buys 7,500 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE PK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,598,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,374. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
