Thomas A. Natelli Buys 7,500 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,598,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,374. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

