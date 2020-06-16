Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) by 585.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,435 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Linden Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner bought 50,000 shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SSPK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,578. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

