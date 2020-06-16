Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,060 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II comprises about 1.3% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 63.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

THBRU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 350,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.