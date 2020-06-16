Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to announce $283.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.30 million to $291.64 million. Titan International reported sales of $390.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

TWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 691,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,038. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 162,140 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 420,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.