TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0163

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $299,878.54 and $2,790.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

