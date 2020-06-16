Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,986 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for 4.3% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Total by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Total by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Total by 10.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,488,175 shares of company stock worth $12,668,985 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 58,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,656. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

