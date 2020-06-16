Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,120 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 2.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Trade Desk worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.03. 1,352,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.63. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $379.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,637 shares of company stock valued at $95,035,861 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

