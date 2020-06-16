Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.34 Million

Analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce $487.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.68 million and the lowest is $487.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $730.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,554,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,265. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.04, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

