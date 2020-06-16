TRON Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu and Rfinex. In the last week, TRON has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $1.35 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.01858541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00173346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, IDCM, Kryptono, HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Binance, CoinExchange, BitForex, DigiFinex, Coinrail, LBank, IDAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, BitFlip, Huobi, Exrates, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, OKEx, Exmo, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ovis, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Indodax, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Liqui, Allcoin, WazirX, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Bibox, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, DDEX, Rfinex, Liquid, Tidex, Tokenomy, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, CoinEx, OEX, RightBTC, ChaoEX, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

