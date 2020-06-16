TrueChain (TRUE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.94 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bithumb and CoinBene. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.15 or 0.05721891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.