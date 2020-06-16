TrueFlip Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $125,490.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

