Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,300 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $153,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,481,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,490. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

