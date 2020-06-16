Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $94,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $122,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,072,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,821,000 after acquiring an additional 262,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.19.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $300.47. 33,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,205. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,762.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

