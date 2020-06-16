Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $101.29 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $101,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

