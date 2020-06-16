Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $81.11 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,271,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $81,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.