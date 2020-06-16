Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $82.82 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,719 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $82,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

