Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,686,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,686,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,388,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,726. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

