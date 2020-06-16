Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959,446 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.33% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $75,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. 156,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.