Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 725,541 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725,541 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 376,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

