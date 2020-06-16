Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $259,571.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $769,808.45 and $259,571.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMart, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LBank, BitMart and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

