Unification (FUND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $220,269.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $220,269.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

