USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.16

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. USDX has a market cap of $606,304.55 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,634 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

