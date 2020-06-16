Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,729. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

