Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. 1,657,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,885. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

