Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,364 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 398,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.