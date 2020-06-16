Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,636 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,058 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

