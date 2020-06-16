Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $216,802,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.69. 32,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,107. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

