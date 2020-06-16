Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,509. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

