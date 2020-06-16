Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 1,014,304 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.