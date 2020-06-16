Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.18. 1,270,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,053 shares of company stock worth $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

