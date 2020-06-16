Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 191,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Masco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 327,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

