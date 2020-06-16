Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,773,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,665. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

