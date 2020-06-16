Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. 4,244,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

