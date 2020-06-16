Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.31 and its 200-day moving average is $303.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.