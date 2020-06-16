Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,378 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.06. 99,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

