Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34.90 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $137.86 million and approximately $34.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00465181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,298,747,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Graviex, Crex24, HitBTC, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Binance, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.