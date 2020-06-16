Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Share Price

News articles about Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hoshizaki earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HSHIF stock remained flat at $$85.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

