Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

News headlines about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Mastercard’s score:

MA stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.45. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

