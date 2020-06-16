Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Home Capital Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EQGPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

