Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Share Price

News coverage about Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Acceleron Pharma earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Acceleron Pharma’s score:

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

