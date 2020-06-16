Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medtronic earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Medtronic’s analysis:

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.