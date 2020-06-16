Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Price

News coverage about National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Fuel Gas earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected National Fuel Gas’ ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

