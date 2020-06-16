Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Price

News headlines about WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WPX Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WPX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 640,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,672,534. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on WPX Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

