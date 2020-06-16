Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect YPF (NYSE:YPF) Share Price

Media coverage about YPF (NYSE:YPF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. YPF earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. YPF has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

