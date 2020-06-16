Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Price

News coverage about Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ameriprise Financial earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Ameriprise Financial’s ranking:

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.03. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.