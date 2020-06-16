Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact KDDI (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price

News articles about KDDI (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KDDI earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SKSBF traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KDDI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KDDI in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

