Waves (WAVES) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $119.43 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00012425 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Indodax, BCEX and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,212,302 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Exrates, Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, BCEX, YoBit, Upbit, Kuna, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Cryptohub, Binance, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Bitbns, Coinrail, Gate.io and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

